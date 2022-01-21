Artem Chigvintsev Shares Sad News For DWTS Fans

"Dancing with the Stars" instructor Artem Chigvintsev first joined the show in 2014 for Season 19. The professional dancer moved from Russia in 2003, and was a mainstay on BBC's competition series "Strictly Come Dancing" before switching networks. Chigvintsev got engaged to his "DWTS" Season 25 partner Nikki Bella in January 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich that July.

"I mean, I was picking that baby up and putting him on me. And the baby, like, halfway opened his eyes and it just made me feel like, 'Oh, my God. This is the most incredible thing,'" Chigvintsev told Entertainment Tonight in August of that same year. "This is like the miracle that people talk about, you know? So just that whole experience, I want to relive every single day. Honestly."

Over a year later, Chigvintsev was scheduled to appear for the full DWTS Live Tour with his Season 29 partner, "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, he has since shared some sad news for fans who were hopeful about seeing him perform.