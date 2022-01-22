People Are Totally Over This Celebrity Makeup Brand

Celebrities launching their own brands has become an increasingly popular trend thanks to the dominance of social media. When everyone wants to be an Instagram influencer, those with the means to do so have to try and stand out, right? Kylie Jenner, piggybacking off her visibility on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, a venture so successful that Forbes dubbed her, at age 21, "the youngest self-made billionaire ever" in 2019 (an erroneous statement they later retracted, per Insider). Kylie's personal net worth is pretty darn close to the "b-word," however, thanks to Kylie Cosmetics, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating it at $700 million. Selena Gomez also launched her own brand in Rare Beauty which, while also a cosmetics line, has differentiated itself by Gomez wielding the brand as a tool to inspire social change. For example, Rare Beauty's "Mental Health 101" initiative highlighted the need for greater mental health education among youth and at-risk communities.

Kim Kardashian, half-sister of Kylie, also parlayed her reality TV mega-stardom into an instantly ubiquitous shapewear line, SKIMS (estimated to be worth an eye-watering $1.6 billion, per The New York Times). Even the formerly beloved "Mayor of Twitter" Chrissy Teigen transformed the recipes she incessantly tweeted to followers into a full-blown cookware line, Cravings (with a series of cookbooks by the same name).

With all these differently angled celebrity brands out there, are there some that people have tired of? Nicki Swift surveyed 566 readers to find out.