Adele's Fans Are Divided Over Her Vegas Residency Cancellation

It's sad news for Adele fans. After announcing late last year that she will be embarking on her first Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," at Caesars Palace, the "Hello" hitmaker has since revealed she will be postponing every show.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram, Adele stated half her crew and team have come down with COVID and still have the virus. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding, "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time." Adele explained she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed" by the situation and apologized to those who had already traveled and booked hotels for their upcoming visit to Sin City. "We're going to reschedule all of the dates," Adele continued, "we're on it right now, and I'm going to finish my show, and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be."

Adele's first show was scheduled to take place hours after her announcement on January 21, per BBC. Those with tickets have yet to be told when the shows will now be happening. Due to her last-minute postponement, the Grammy award-winner has left her fans with mixed feelings.