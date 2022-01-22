Adele's Fans Are Divided Over Her Vegas Residency Cancellation
It's sad news for Adele fans. After announcing late last year that she will be embarking on her first Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," at Caesars Palace, the "Hello" hitmaker has since revealed she will be postponing every show.
In an emotional video shared to Instagram, Adele stated half her crew and team have come down with COVID and still have the virus. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding, "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time." Adele explained she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed" by the situation and apologized to those who had already traveled and booked hotels for their upcoming visit to Sin City. "We're going to reschedule all of the dates," Adele continued, "we're on it right now, and I'm going to finish my show, and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be."
Adele's first show was scheduled to take place hours after her announcement on January 21, per BBC. Those with tickets have yet to be told when the shows will now be happening. Due to her last-minute postponement, the Grammy award-winner has left her fans with mixed feelings.
Some fans aren't buying Adele's reason for canceling
Due to Adele's last-minute cancellation, many had already traveled to Las Vegas and booked their accommodation. Those who wanted to watch the singer's show also had to pay for a COVID test at a lab in order to make sure everyone attending was safe. As noted by the Daily Mail, Caesars Palace, which was hosting the residency, informed fans they will receive a full refund for their rooms. However, that allegedly isn't the case.
Designer Dawn Sinko told the outlet that she spent $4,000 on tickets and $1,500 on a three-day stay at the hotel. Despite telling everyone they will receive a full refund, Sinko stated they will only return her money for the second and third night. "This is just insanity. I'd understand if it was a different hotel but it's the hotel where the event that was canceled is happening," she said. Along with that, Sinko isn't buying Adele's reason for the cancellation. "If Adele knew she was canceling, why did she wait until the last second? It still would have been horrible but even two or three days earlier would have made a difference," she added.
On social media, the response has been completely mixed. "OMG QUEEN WE LOVE YOU. DONT WORRY ABOUT IT," one user wrote on Instagram. "You will be worth the wait!" another person shared. On the other hand, one user on Twitter decried Adele's tears as "fake." After her announcement, Adele tweeted she has "the best fans in the world," and that their "graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming."