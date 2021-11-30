The Truth About Adele's Vegas Residency

Adele is back, baby! And now that we've listened to "30" about a hundred times and finally dried our tears, we're ready to get excited for the British diva's return to the stage. But it looks like Adele won't be going the traditional world tour route, as she appeared to announce an upcoming residency in Las Vegas on her Instagram on November 30.

On her social media page, Adele captioned a promotional photo advertising the residency, titled "Weekends With Adele," with a short and sweet message: "See you at Caesars in Vegasss," along with a twinkly star emoji. If Adele won't come to us, then we'll just have to go to Adele, are we right?

The announcement caused a stir for a few reasons. For one, current recording artists who are still making new music don't tend to do Vegas residencies like this. Rather, pop divas — Britney Spears and Cher are two famous examples — usually wind up in Vegas in the winters of their careers. But Adele is breaking the mold, and now fans are eager to learn more all about her exciting new chapter.