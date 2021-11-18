How Adele Included Her Son In The Most Heartbreaking Way On New Album

Adele is about to release her long-awaited fourth studio album, "30," and it seems it's all music fans are talking about.

During an interview with British Vogue, the "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" hitmaker admitted that she had to prepare herself to get back into the spotlight, as it has been six years since she last released an LP. During her absence, Adele has tried to remain as low-key as possible. "I mean, I have to sort of gear myself up to be famous again, which famously I don't really like being," Adele explained. With that being said, the Grammy award-winner has not shied away from getting personal on the upcoming album. Adele's "30" will lyrically focus on her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and was made for her son, Angelo Adkins, who had questions about their split.

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she noted. "It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal." Adele has tried her best to keep her son away from the cameras over the years, but this time around, she has allowed him to feature on her new album in this heartfelt way.