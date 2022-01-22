What Bonds Todd And Julie Chrisley Together Is Honestly Surprising
Todd and Julie Chrisley are two of America's favorite reality television stars, known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best." The family patriarch is a self-made millionaire and he's as eccentric as they come. The show primarily follows the couple and their children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, as they experience the ups and downs of family life. And much like any other family, the Chrisleys deal with plenty of drama — from Todd's estranged relationship with his daughter Lindsie from a previous marriage, to Todd and Julie being charged with tax evasion in 2019, per US Weekly.
Many fans of "Chrisley Knows Best" love the relationship between Todd and Julie. The duo are incredibly affectionate and always seem to have one another's back. However, a source close to the family revealed to Radar Online in June 2017 that their picture-perfect marriage is "made for TV" and they lead "completely separate lives" in reality. Todd and Julie have not seemed to pay any mind to these claims and continue to speak highly of one another and their marriage during off-camera interviews. For starters, when Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, she told the Tennessean that it "took our relationship to a whole new level." Then, in an interview with E! News in 2016, Todd said that the secret to his happy marriage is "commitment" and "open communication." On January 20, the pair revealed the one activity they do together that has unexpectedly strengthened their bond.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are losing weight together
When it comes to strengthening romantic bonds, weight loss isn't normally the first thing that comes to mind. However, Todd and Julie Chrisley have embarked on a weight-loss journey together that has brought them closer than ever before, according to an exclusive interview with Daily Mail on January 20. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have synchronized their goal to shed a few pounds by exercising together and following the same Nutrisystem meal plan. So far, Todd has lost 13 pounds and Julie has lost 27 pounds.
Speaking with Daily Mail, Todd revealed that losing weight together has given them something to talk about. He added that, in typical Chrisley fashion, "it's turned into a competition now between the two of us." Julie gave her two cents, stating, "When you've been married as long as we have ... anytime you can partner with your partner and do something that's going to benefit both of you, ... it's a win-win." Julie and Todd also serve as each other's "biggest motivator."
In the past, Julie has been the one to speak openly about wanting to lose weight. In October 2018, she revealed that "overeating was a struggle, no matter what I was eating" in an interview with People. Once she found the Nutrisystem diet program, however, she was able to shed 20 pounds. "Dropping some weight makes me feel better about myself because I know that I look better, and I'm being more healthy," she told the publication.