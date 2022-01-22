What Bonds Todd And Julie Chrisley Together Is Honestly Surprising

Todd and Julie Chrisley are two of America's favorite reality television stars, known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best." The family patriarch is a self-made millionaire and he's as eccentric as they come. The show primarily follows the couple and their children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, as they experience the ups and downs of family life. And much like any other family, the Chrisleys deal with plenty of drama — from Todd's estranged relationship with his daughter Lindsie from a previous marriage, to Todd and Julie being charged with tax evasion in 2019, per US Weekly.

Many fans of "Chrisley Knows Best" love the relationship between Todd and Julie. The duo are incredibly affectionate and always seem to have one another's back. However, a source close to the family revealed to Radar Online in June 2017 that their picture-perfect marriage is "made for TV" and they lead "completely separate lives" in reality. Todd and Julie have not seemed to pay any mind to these claims and continue to speak highly of one another and their marriage during off-camera interviews. For starters, when Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, she told the Tennessean that it "took our relationship to a whole new level." Then, in an interview with E! News in 2016, Todd said that the secret to his happy marriage is "commitment" and "open communication." On January 20, the pair revealed the one activity they do together that has unexpectedly strengthened their bond.