Dakota Johnson's Gripe With Her Mom Melanie Griffith Is Surprisingly Relatable
Dakota Johnson may be the famous actor daughter of even more famous actor parents, but some things are just universal — like getting annoyed with your mom for the things she posts online. Obviously, Melanie Griffith isn't exactly normal by standards we might use, but we have to admit that hearing Johnson gripe about how embarrassing she can be sounds pretty darn familiar (hi, mom!).
In an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Johnson acknowledged, "My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people." Johnson said her mom would do things, like force her to meet her teen crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, which is not so relatable. But she also hates it when her mother posts awkward childhood photos on her Instagram account without asking for permission first. Yeah, that's one that we can all relate to. (Mothers of the world! Stop doing this!)
Melanie Griffith can't stop posting childhood photos
Dakota Johnson told James Corden that she doesn't go on social media very often, so she only finds out that her mother, Melanie Griffith, has shared a snapshot of her preteen self with the world once it's become "baked into the internet."
"I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!'" Unfortunately for Johnson, Griffith doesn't seem to care. She captioned one old photo of Johnson and her sister snoozing in the backseat of a car, "Sweetly sleeping sisters." On a photo of Griffith and Johnson hugging she wrote, "Dakota and Mama 1998."
If it makes Johnson feel any better, Griffith isn't the only celebrity mom posting embarrassing photos of their celebrity children. Just ask Ronan Farrow, whose mother Mia Farrow once posted to Twitter a video of teen Ronan belting out show tunes, leading the Pulitzer-winning journalist to hilariously and relatably comment simply: "Mom."
So next time your mom posts something embarrassing from your childhood on the internet, remember that it could be worse. She could be famous.