Dakota Johnson's Gripe With Her Mom Melanie Griffith Is Surprisingly Relatable

Dakota Johnson told James Corden that she doesn't go on social media very often, so she only finds out that her mother, Melanie Griffith, has shared a snapshot of her preteen self with the world once it's become "baked into the internet."

"I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!'" Unfortunately for Johnson, Griffith doesn't seem to care. She captioned one old photo of Johnson and her sister snoozing in the backseat of a car, "Sweetly sleeping sisters." On a photo of Griffith and Johnson hugging she wrote, "Dakota and Mama 1998."

If it makes Johnson feel any better, Griffith isn't the only celebrity mom posting embarrassing photos of their celebrity children. Just ask Ronan Farrow, whose mother Mia Farrow once posted to Twitter a video of teen Ronan belting out show tunes, leading the Pulitzer-winning journalist to hilariously and relatably comment simply: "Mom."

So next time your mom posts something embarrassing from your childhood on the internet, remember that it could be worse. She could be famous.