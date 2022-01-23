The Tragic Real Life Story Of Chandler Parsons

Chandler Parsons certainly experienced a lot of highs throughout his basketball playing career, which had nothing to do with his vertical leaping ability. He was a star player at Florida's Lake Howell High School, where he was named MVP after playing a major part in their team's state championship win in 2007, according to Sportskeeda. He then parlayed his stellar high school play into an athletic scholarship at the University of Florida, where he also had plenty of success. Parsons eventually reached his ultimate goal of getting into the NBA ... but after that, the former Atlanta Hawks star ran into a lot of criticism for inconsistent play and for displaying some admittedly ill off-the-court behavior.

For example, in 2016, he asked model Felicia Sanders to expose her breast during an Instagram Live session, per the Daily Mail. Although Sanders was undeniably the victim in that situation, Parsons himself had to face his inappropriate request making headlines while his reputation took a hit. And along with his standout moments as an NBA player, including landing some high-paying contracts, the athlete was unfortunately often sidelined with injuries.

In January 2022, Parsons announced his retirement from the NBA, which put a cap on what seemed to be a stressful time for the small forward as a pro basketball player. Let's take a look at some of the struggles Chandler Parsons has had to endure.