Emma Thompson Reveals Unique Challenge Behind Her Latest Nude Scene

Emma Thompson is one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry with a long list of accolades and successful films to her name including, "Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility," "Love Actually," and so many more. Thompson also happens to be one of Hollywood's favorite Emmas out there. She's also someone who isn't afraid to stand up for herself and her counterparts and fight the good fight when it comes to changing Hollywood's supposed norms.

During an interview with the Swedish talk show "Skavlan," Thompson said that she almost quit her movie "Brideshead Revisited" when she overheard one of the film's producers asking another actor to lose weight. According to The Guardian, Thompson said, "There was a wonderful actress I was working with on 'Brideshead Revisited' and the producers said, 'Will you lose some weight?' And I said to them, 'If you speak to her about this again on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that.' It's evil what's going on out there and it's getting worse."

That said, Thompson also admitted a unique challenge behind one of her latest nude scenes. Her comments have definitely struck a chord with both critics and fans alike.