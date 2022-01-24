Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Gets Candid About Living With Lupus

The cast members of MTV's "Teen Mom 2" are certainly no strangers to letting it all hang out for the masses — even when it comes to their personal health struggles.

In September 2021 "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus took to her Twitter account to alert her followers of an autoimmune disease she had recently been diagnosed with. "Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I'm not gonna lie — I was definitely sad about it but I'm starting to finally feel better," she penned in a tweet via In Touch. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus is a "chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body" and "attacks healthy tissues." Later that same month, Briana updated her fans yet again with a somber post on her Instagram Stories. "In just a few quick months, my body has changed so much (health wise)," she lamented. "I've been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks," she continued along with a sad face emoji.

Alas, Briana now has a new health update for her fans...