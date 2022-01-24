Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Gets Candid About Living With Lupus
The cast members of MTV's "Teen Mom 2" are certainly no strangers to letting it all hang out for the masses — even when it comes to their personal health struggles.
In September 2021 "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus took to her Twitter account to alert her followers of an autoimmune disease she had recently been diagnosed with. "Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I'm not gonna lie — I was definitely sad about it but I'm starting to finally feel better," she penned in a tweet via In Touch. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus is a "chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body" and "attacks healthy tissues." Later that same month, Briana updated her fans yet again with a somber post on her Instagram Stories. "In just a few quick months, my body has changed so much (health wise)," she lamented. "I've been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks," she continued along with a sad face emoji.
Alas, Briana now has a new health update for her fans...
Briana DeJesus' is having a hard time using her hands following her lupus diagnosis
In true fashion, reality television personality Briana DeJesus took to her social media to get candid about her new lupus diagnosis. "Y'all, my lupus has affected my hands so bad..." she tweeted on January 24. "I'm looking into getting a smaller phone bc that's how intense it's been. Even brushing my hair hurts my fingers (even tho I barley [sic] even brush my hair lmfao)" she joked. In yet another tweet, she discussed how the autoimmune disease is also affecting her ability to operate a vehicle. "Even driving hurts. I hate it," she wrote.
Unfortunately, Briana is all too familiar with the many ways lupus can take a toll on someone's life as her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, also suffers from lupus. "It's hard. It's tough to see [our] mom struggle," Briana and her sister Brittany DeJesus confessed to In Touch about their mother's diagnosis in September 2017. "Stay strong and be supportive of your family," they encouraged others who are in the same situation. Prior to her own diagnosis, Briana also hosted a fashion show with Posh Kids magazine and the Lupus Foundation of America in an effort to raise money and awareness about the disease.
Here's to hoping that new breakthroughs in research can help Briana, her mother, and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with this painful disease.