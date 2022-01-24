Evan Rachel Wood Levels Further Disturbing Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

This article contains discussion and details of sexual assault.

Evan Rachel Wood has long tried to contribute to ending the stigma around mental health by addressing her stint at a psychiatric hospital when she was 22, as she detailed in a 2019 essay for Nylon. The "Westworld" star has also been open about how her PTSD was triggered by sexual abuse, according to the essay. Wood first went public with her experience in a November 2016 interview with Rolling Stone. "Yes," Wood told the magazine in a letter. "I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar." At the time, Wood chose to keep the details of her story to herself.

Wood later gave testimony in support of two separate sexual assault bills, including one she created and helped pass — the 2018 Phoenix Act — as People reported. Because Wood started infamously dating Marilyn Manson when she was 19 and he was 38, speculation that she was referring to the musician swirled. When a Metal Hammer interviewer asked him to comment on Wood's testimony in September 2020, Manson cut the conversation short and issued a public statement (via NME) denying abusing Wood.

But it was not until February 2021 that Wood named Manson as her alleged abuser on Instagram, shortly after California State Sen. Susan Rubio had asked the FBI and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Manson following accusations by "several women," as Billboard reported. Now, Wood is offering details about what she says transpired between them.