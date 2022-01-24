OutDaughtered's Danielle Busby Defends Her Frequent Getaways With Husband Adam

Continuing TLC's affinity for hit shows that highlight the bustling lives of big families, "OutDaughtered" has welcomed an even bigger fanbase with Danielle Busby, her husband Adam Busby, and their six daughters — five of which are quintuplets — according to the family blog, It's A Buzz World. The last season came to a close in May 2021 and the question of when fans can expect Season 9 of "OutDaughtered" has been flooding the family's social media accounts with no response as of yet.

Danielle is very active on Instagram, promoting products for brand deals, sharing updates on her fashion line "Graeson Bee Boutique," and posting photos of the family and their many travels. These trips have garnered criticism in the past, especially as fans commented their concerns over the family traveling during the pandemic in late 2020. According to InTouch Weekly, when a fan asked why they won't stop traveling? in response to a trip to Oklahoma, Adam assured the family was staying safe, clapping back with, "If you think you can't walk out of your door without getting a serious illness, then by all means stay home."

It seems as if the traveling never really slowed down for the Busbys, and fans are still questioning the point of it all. Danielle took to Instagram Stories on January 24 to share her piece on the matter.