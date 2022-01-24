OutDaughtered's Danielle Busby Defends Her Frequent Getaways With Husband Adam
Continuing TLC's affinity for hit shows that highlight the bustling lives of big families, "OutDaughtered" has welcomed an even bigger fanbase with Danielle Busby, her husband Adam Busby, and their six daughters — five of which are quintuplets — according to the family blog, It's A Buzz World. The last season came to a close in May 2021 and the question of when fans can expect Season 9 of "OutDaughtered" has been flooding the family's social media accounts with no response as of yet.
Danielle is very active on Instagram, promoting products for brand deals, sharing updates on her fashion line "Graeson Bee Boutique," and posting photos of the family and their many travels. These trips have garnered criticism in the past, especially as fans commented their concerns over the family traveling during the pandemic in late 2020. According to InTouch Weekly, when a fan asked why they won't stop traveling? in response to a trip to Oklahoma, Adam assured the family was staying safe, clapping back with, "If you think you can't walk out of your door without getting a serious illness, then by all means stay home."
It seems as if the traveling never really slowed down for the Busbys, and fans are still questioning the point of it all. Danielle took to Instagram Stories on January 24 to share her piece on the matter.
Danielle Busby gives advice to married couples
Danielle and Adam Busby enjoyed a weekend getaway to Fredrickburg to "finally" celebrate Danielle's birthday with a large group of family and friends. Danielle Busby's photos on Instagram feature the couple embracing and the group enjoying wine during a weekend of tastings. The joyous moments captured on the "OutDaughtered" mom's feed and Story came with a big disclaimer for fans.
"Cheers to us!" the caption started, complete with wine glass and heart emojis. "So proud of how we make time to get away. It's a crazy hectic normal day in our house, and I'm sure most couples can relate (no matter how many kids you have)." Danielle continued, "I know most say 'all y'all do is travel' but in all honesty ... we do it [because] our marriage is important to us and we need these getaways for us," she explained, clearly speaking out about the continuing criticism.
She acknowledges that some couples don't have the luxury of planning vacations, but urges them to "find what your marriage getaway is." She suggests getting creative because at the end of the day a break "doesn't have to [be] a literal trip." Danielle ends her statement with some advice: "I would say try to find something outside of the house ... why?! [Because] there are way [too] many distractions and "list of stuff" to do that keep you from [focusing] on each other." Perhaps fans will understand her point of view with this intimate admission.