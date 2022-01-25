Meghan King Candidly Reflects On Her Controversial Marriage To Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds is mincing no words when it comes to her former marriage to retired Major League Baseball player and father of her three children Jim Edmonds.

In a clip exclusively obtained by Page Six, Meghan appeared to be equally parts ashamed and appalled while watching old footage of herself and Jim interacting as a married couple. "So rude. So embarrassing," Meghan muttered after watching a particularly tense moment between the couple wherein Jim appeared to ignore her altogether while she was trying to speak. In yet another instance, Meghan appeared to watch back in horror as her former self declared to the Bravo cameras "He completely respects me," — a behavior she now chalks up to as nothing more than "denial." But that's not all. In yet another clip, Meghan was reminded of an on-camera instance where she was still getting used to her new married name. "Oh yeah, I forgot my name is Meghan Edmonds," her younger self said to which present-day Meghan shouted, "Thank God it's not [Edmonds] anymore, ugh," while shaking her head.

As the old saying goes, hindsight is always 20/20...