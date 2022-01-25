Why Peter Dinklage Is Fuming Over The Latest Snow White Remake

Peter Dinklage is mincing no words when it comes to his disdain regarding Disney's remake of the classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage said on the January 24 episode of the "WTF" podcast with comedian Marc Maron. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.' Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me." Dinklage added, "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***** backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," he lamented. "I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

As you may recall, this is not the first time Dinklage has spoken out about representation for those with dwarfism. "Dwarves are still the butt of jokes. It's one of the last bastions of acceptable prejudice," he told The New York Times Magazine in March 2012. "You can say no. You can not be the object of ridicule."