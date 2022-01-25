Why Peter Dinklage Is Fuming Over The Latest Snow White Remake
Disney won the praise of many in June 2021 when they announced that actor Rachel Zegler would be taking on the legendary role of Snow White in the highly anticipated remake of everyone's favorite classic, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." This historical move made Zegler the very first Latina princess in a live-action film. "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," director Marc Webb said about the casting decision in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," he continued.
Meanwhile, Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree amid the news."SNOW WHITE IS LATINA! First Zegler gets her big break as Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, and now the OG Disney Princess. This is a HUGE deal for Hispanic and Latino representation in Hollywood! Way to go, Disney! She's going to kill it!" one Twitter user gushed about Disney's decision to cast Zegler, who is half Colombian, per Remezcla.
Alas, it appears not everyone is thrilled with the remake after all. Case in point: actor Peter Dinklage...
Peter Dinklage thinks the Snow White remake is hypocritical
Peter Dinklage is mincing no words when it comes to his disdain regarding Disney's remake of the classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage said on the January 24 episode of the "WTF" podcast with comedian Marc Maron. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.' Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me." Dinklage added, "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***** backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," he lamented. "I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"
As you may recall, this is not the first time Dinklage has spoken out about representation for those with dwarfism. "Dwarves are still the butt of jokes. It's one of the last bastions of acceptable prejudice," he told The New York Times Magazine in March 2012. "You can say no. You can not be the object of ridicule."