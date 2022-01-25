Mary Trump Shares Dark Theory About Donald Trump's Latest Defense Of Ivanka

During an interview with MSNBC host Alex Witt on January 23, Mary Trump offered her opinion on former president Donald Trump's recent blasting of the January 6 committee for going after his daughter Ivanka Trump, in relation to the investigation of the Trump Organization. Mary shared her belief that the real estate mogul's response was merely to protect himself, although he made it look like he was trying to protect his daughter.

The "Too Much and Never Enough" author stated, "Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it's in his best interest to do so. If he believes it'll help play out the clock, if he believes that it will help him avoid accountability, that's all he cares about." In Mary's opinion, Donald's reaction shows that Ivanka "may indeed have potentially damning information," and she believes that Ivanka should be forthcoming with any knowledge she holds.

The New York native has spoken out about her uncle on various occasions, often criticizing his choices and behaviors. When it comes to the January 6 riots, she has publicly shared many of her opinions. In a separate interview with MSNBC in December 2021, Mary went so far as to claim that the former president was "disappointed" that his followers' attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election didn't work. She added that she suspected "he was reveling" in the "horrific" event that took place.