Mary Trump Shares Dark Theory About Donald Trump's Latest Defense Of Ivanka
On January 20, the House committee investigating the January 6 attacks on the Capitol sent a letter to the daughter of former president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, with a request to provide information regarding her part in the events, per Insider. Committee chair Bennie Thompson wrote the letter, noting, "We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics ... our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period." Thompson added that the committee obtained testimony claiming that Ivanka's assistance was requested several times during the attack "to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill." A spokesperson for Ivanka declined the committee's request for her to cooperate with the investigation, which was posted to Twitter.
The former president also responded to the committee's attempt to hold a meeting with Ivanka in an interview with the Washington Examiner on January 21. Donald referred to the committee's latest actions as "very unfair" and called them "vicious people" for seeking information from his children. He also defended his daughter, stating, "You know Ivanka very well, and you know the quality of her." Following Donald's blasting of the January 6 committee, his niece, Mary Trump, who has always been outspoken about her uncle, came out with a theory as to why he defended his daughter so vehemently.
Mary Trump believes Donald Trump's protecting Ivanka for selfish reasons
During an interview with MSNBC host Alex Witt on January 23, Mary Trump offered her opinion on former president Donald Trump's recent blasting of the January 6 committee for going after his daughter Ivanka Trump, in relation to the investigation of the Trump Organization. Mary shared her belief that the real estate mogul's response was merely to protect himself, although he made it look like he was trying to protect his daughter.
The "Too Much and Never Enough" author stated, "Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it's in his best interest to do so. If he believes it'll help play out the clock, if he believes that it will help him avoid accountability, that's all he cares about." In Mary's opinion, Donald's reaction shows that Ivanka "may indeed have potentially damning information," and she believes that Ivanka should be forthcoming with any knowledge she holds.
The New York native has spoken out about her uncle on various occasions, often criticizing his choices and behaviors. When it comes to the January 6 riots, she has publicly shared many of her opinions. In a separate interview with MSNBC in December 2021, Mary went so far as to claim that the former president was "disappointed" that his followers' attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election didn't work. She added that she suspected "he was reveling" in the "horrific" event that took place.