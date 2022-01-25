Janet Jackson Reveals The Devastating Words Michael Used To Describe Her
Janet Jackson is a pop star and legend who has always made it pretty clear that she is someone who wants to be in "Control" of her image, her career and of course, her life. While there's no doubt that Janet is an icon and a role model to so many people out there, she didn't grow up with the kind of body-positivity and self-acceptance messages that a lot of pop stars enjoy today. Even though this is the same woman who posed topless for that infamous Rolling Stone cover back in 1993, she didn't always feel that comfortable in her skin. She told Allure that it took "a lot of work," particularly in "embracing me and trying to learn to love me for me, my body, all of that." She also added, "It was something very tough, very difficult. But I'm glad I walked through it. I'm really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body."
And while there's no doubt that Janet has come a long way since the early years of her career and learning how to accept herself for who she is, the "Nasty" singer admits that her brother Michael Jackson would often call her some devastating things.
Michael Jackson said this about Janet Jackson's weight when she was a little girl
In her new documentary "Janet," Janet Jackson says that her brother Michael Jackson used to tease her about her weight, which resulted in her being an emotional eater, according to the Daily Mail. "There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names," she said. 'Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.' He would laugh about it and I'd laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt." She added, "When you have somebody say you're too heavy, it affects you."
While Janet makes it no secret that those words still sting to this very day, she's often been very open about her struggles with her health and body acceptance. Back in 2012, Janet told Prevention that she stopped worrying about her weight and what size her clothes were at the time. "Because I will continue to pick on myself, like all women do, and say, You need to [lose] more here, more there," she said. However, she finally managed to let the self-flagellation go after decades of public scrutiny. "I honestly don't even know what size I am," she revealed. "Now it's about looking in the mirror and saying, I feel good. I feel healthy."