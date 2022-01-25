Janet Jackson Reveals The Devastating Words Michael Used To Describe Her

Janet Jackson is a pop star and legend who has always made it pretty clear that she is someone who wants to be in "Control" of her image, her career and of course, her life. While there's no doubt that Janet is an icon and a role model to so many people out there, she didn't grow up with the kind of body-positivity and self-acceptance messages that a lot of pop stars enjoy today. Even though this is the same woman who posed topless for that infamous Rolling Stone cover back in 1993, she didn't always feel that comfortable in her skin. She told Allure that it took "a lot of work," particularly in "embracing me and trying to learn to love me for me, my body, all of that." She also added, "It was something very tough, very difficult. But I'm glad I walked through it. I'm really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body."

And while there's no doubt that Janet has come a long way since the early years of her career and learning how to accept herself for who she is, the "Nasty" singer admits that her brother Michael Jackson would often call her some devastating things.