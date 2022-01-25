Cardi B Just Scored A Big Legal Win
There are two things Cardi B doesn't play around with — her family and her coins. And, now, with her latest settlement she will be bringing in "big fat checks/big large bills," a lyric right from her song "Money." The Bronx native has been fighting to defend her reputation against several of the shocking allegations gossip blogger LaTasha Kebe — or, as YouTubers know her, Tasha K — has made over the years.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sued Tasha K in March 2019, after the YouTuber released over a dozen videos claiming the rapper was a sex worker, cheated on her husband Offset, contracted herpes, was doing drugs, and more, per Page Six.
The YouTuber slandered Cardi B's name to over 1 million of her subscribers — and when she refused to take down the derogatory posts, the mother of two took her to court, per TMZ. And not only that — but Cardi won big.
Cardi B wins over $1 million in her defamation lawsuit
The trial began on January 10, and both Cardi B and Tasha K took the stand before a Georgia jury in federal court, per Billboard. The "WAP" singer testified that she felt "helpless" and dabbled with some really dark thoughts. "I felt extremely suicidal," she said, according to the outlet. It was also reported that the rapper further explained that she dealt with fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines during the time of Tasha K's "malicious campaign" to ruin her career.
"Only an evil person could do that s***," Cardi B said in court, apologizing for her language. The New Yorker added that it was even affecting her marriage and the intimacy with her better half. "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband," she claimed, according to TMZ.
Despite the emotional and mental toll it took on the "Hustlers" star, she can now take a sigh of relief after winning big in court. Cardi B was awarded a whopping $1.25 million in damages for her defamation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Tasha K was found "liable for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress," according to People.
After the verdict, the YouTuber broke her silence to thank her team on Twitter for all their hard work. "My Husband, Attorney's, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it's only up from here."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).