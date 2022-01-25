Cardi B Just Scored A Big Legal Win

The trial began on January 10, and both Cardi B and Tasha K took the stand before a Georgia jury in federal court, per Billboard. The "WAP" singer testified that she felt "helpless" and dabbled with some really dark thoughts. "I felt extremely suicidal," she said, according to the outlet. It was also reported that the rapper further explained that she dealt with fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines during the time of Tasha K's "malicious campaign" to ruin her career.

"Only an evil person could do that s***," Cardi B said in court, apologizing for her language. The New Yorker added that it was even affecting her marriage and the intimacy with her better half. "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband," she claimed, according to TMZ.

Despite the emotional and mental toll it took on the "Hustlers" star, she can now take a sigh of relief after winning big in court. Cardi B was awarded a whopping $1.25 million in damages for her defamation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Tasha K was found "liable for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress," according to People.

After the verdict, the YouTuber broke her silence to thank her team on Twitter for all their hard work. "My Husband, Attorney's, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it's only up from here."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.