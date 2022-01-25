The Rumored Final Straw In Adele's Vegas Residency Drama

Adele's hits are usually tearjerkers that make her fans reach out for the closest box of tissues, but it seems like this time around it's the chart-topper who can't stop crying. That's because Adele's canceled tour drama keeps getting messier, as her Las Vegas residency has been postponed because of a number of reported different issues. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in an Instagram video posted on January 20th, and only one night before her show was supposed to start, according to Page Six. "Half my crew and team are down with Covid and still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele tearfully apologized to her fans and even offered free merchandise and drink tokens as a way to thank her fans for their support, but that didn't seem to be enough. Some fans are downright angry that they spent thousands of dollars to fly to Las Vegas to see the British-born star to only have gotten 24 hour notice about the cancellation of her shows, according to the Independent.

Well, it now seems like there's another rumored reason why Adele's residency has failed before it even began, and it sounds even more dramatic than some of her break-up songs.