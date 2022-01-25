The Rumored Final Straw In Adele's Vegas Residency Drama
Adele's hits are usually tearjerkers that make her fans reach out for the closest box of tissues, but it seems like this time around it's the chart-topper who can't stop crying. That's because Adele's canceled tour drama keeps getting messier, as her Las Vegas residency has been postponed because of a number of reported different issues. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in an Instagram video posted on January 20th, and only one night before her show was supposed to start, according to Page Six. "Half my crew and team are down with Covid and still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show."
Adele tearfully apologized to her fans and even offered free merchandise and drink tokens as a way to thank her fans for their support, but that didn't seem to be enough. Some fans are downright angry that they spent thousands of dollars to fly to Las Vegas to see the British-born star to only have gotten 24 hour notice about the cancellation of her shows, according to the Independent.
Well, it now seems like there's another rumored reason why Adele's residency has failed before it even began, and it sounds even more dramatic than some of her break-up songs.
Adele's fury over a pond
According to Page Six, Adele reportedly had a diva-like moment over a stunt that was supposed to happen during her show, in which she was supposed to stand in the middle of a pool. However, sources say that Adele didn't want any part of it, as she thought the pool looked more like a "pond." One tipster told The Sun, "When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part," adding, "Adele described the pool as a 'baggy old pond' and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it."
This, of course, has prompted many critics to call Adele a "diva," as even the Daily Mail claims that working on her Las Vegas gigs turned out to be a "total nightmare" for her crew. That said, Adele isn't the only supposed "diva" to have her own residency in Sin City and not the only one to postpone her shows, either.
Celine Dion had to delay her opening show due to severe muscle spasms, per The Hollywood Reporter. While that is a pretty good reason to stay off the grid, there's a good chance that Dion would have scoffed at the sight of a pond in the middle of her set, too. After all, she did have a water park in the backyard of her Florida mansion before selling it in 2017. A diva always knows what she wants.