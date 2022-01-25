Damon Albarn Apparently Changes His Tune On Controversial Taylor Swift Claims

Damon Albarn — of Blur and Gorillaz fame — was the subject of social media backlash after he claimed that Taylor Swift was not a songwriter. Swift was mentioned as a songwriter during an interview Albarn had with the Los Angeles Times that was published on January 23. "She doesn't write her own songs," the Gorillaz singer said. When the interviewer came to the "Red" singer's defense as a co-writer, Albarn chose to double down. "That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing." The Blur frontman then mentioned Billie Eilish as a songwriter he finds "really interesting."

Besides the hordes of fans that defended Swift, her producer Jack Antonoff had strong words for Albarn. "[A]pparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in," Antonoff wrote in one tweet. "[I]f you were there ... cool ... go off. if not ... maybe .... shut the f*** up?" the producer added in a follow up tweet. The National's Aaron Dessner, who has worked in the studio with Swift, also said Albarn was out of line. "[Y]our statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process," Dessner tweeted.

On January 24, Albarn addressed the Twitter firestorm during an intimate show in Los Angeles, per Spin. He also addressed Swift directly online about attacking her songwriting bonafides.