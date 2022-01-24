Taylor Swift Blasts Famous Musician For Claiming She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

Claiming a musician didn't write their own music is one of the worst things you can do. That accusation is what started the infamous beef between Meek Mill and Drake in 2015. "Stop comparing drake to me too.... He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out!" Mill said in a now-deleted tweet (via Billboard). When Cardi B was nominated for a Billboard Award in 2019, some people on Twitter were upset because she has a team of songwriters who help her write her music, per Complex. Cardi B clapped back on Twitter, in her own Cardi fashion. "Because I do write a lot of my s*** that's the thing .Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape," Cardi B wrote.

It isn't uncommon knowledge that many of today's musicians receive assistance in their writing. In fact, "the average number of credited songwriters in the U.S. market's Top 10 streaming hits of 2018, per-track, was a whopping 9.1," according to BuzzAngle data as interpreted by Rolling Stone in 2019. However, when an artist actually writes their own music, falsely claiming they don't puts a huge stain on their reputation. International superstar Taylor Swift is known for many things, but she's especially famous for writing her own songs and calling out BS. Swift's "reputation" is on the line after a famous artist claimed she doesn't write her music — but she isn't going down without a fight.