Inside The Death Of NCIS Actor Vachik Mangassarian

Veteran character actor Vachik Mangassarian has died at the age of 78. He is known for his work in television series like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Murder, She Wrote," and Marvel's "Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D." where he played Qasim Zaghlul, per IMDb. He was born in Iran of Armenian descent, according to People, and at the age of 23, emigrated to the United States. Working in Los Angeles as a waiter for some time, Mangassarian's Hollywood career kicked off in 1978 with a role in the crime-thriller film, "The South's Shark."

He went on to receive critical praise for his performance as a father of an Iranian woman unjustly sentenced to death in 2008's "The Stoning of Soraya M," per The Hollywood Reporter. The film also starred Shohreh Aghdashloo and Jim Caviezel. He helped make Armenian movie history by championing the creation of the 2012 film "Lost and Found in Armenia," marking a momentous collaboration of American and Armenian actors.

His most recent role was in the upcoming film "Moving On," a Paul Weitz production that also stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. He is survived by his two sisters Linda and Elda and their spouses, as well as two nephews and one niece, according to Deadline. The details of his death are being shared by his management.