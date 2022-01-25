Jorja Fox's Exit From CSI: Las Vegas Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
When Season 1 of CBS' new franchise "CSI: Las Vegas" premiered in October 2021, fans were reunited with actor Jorja Fox, who played scientist Sara Sidle on the original series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Her fictional husband, Gil Grissom — played by actor William Petersen — returned for the spin-off as well.
Petersen's contract for the new show was only for the first 10 episodes, and fans were disappointed when he didn't return for another season, per Variety. But the writing had been on the wall for a while, as Petersen shared during a 2017 interview with the Chicago Tribune, "I really don't care for the form anymore. The theater is it, and that means that the theater in Chicago is it, because I have no interest in doing theater anywhere else."
Now, just a month after the first season wrapped in December 2021, another star is set to leave "CSI: Las Vegas" — Fox, AKA Sidle. The star shared the news on January 25, and her reasoning behind the exit has everyone saying the same thing.
Jorja Fox left to preserve 'CSI' love story
"CSI: Las Vegas" star Jorja Fox broke her exit news via Twitter, sharing the heartfelt reason behind her decision.
"For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times... And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure," she said. "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom.....So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together." We're not crying, you're crying!
Although fans of the series were upset to see Fox leave, they ultimately respected her commitment to preserving the "CSI" story. "As much as I wished to see her return again I respect your decision wholly because it comes out of so much love for your character," one fan replied, while someone else said, "As heartbroken as I am to not have you onscreen, my heart absolutely melts knowing that you love this love story with the same passion and dedication that I as a fan do." And one commenter kept it simple, writing, "I completely understand your view on not splitting them up again. Respect for that."