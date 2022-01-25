Jorja Fox's Exit From CSI: Las Vegas Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

When Season 1 of CBS' new franchise "CSI: Las Vegas" premiered in October 2021, fans were reunited with actor Jorja Fox, who played scientist Sara Sidle on the original series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Her fictional husband, Gil Grissom — played by actor William Petersen — returned for the spin-off as well.

Petersen's contract for the new show was only for the first 10 episodes, and fans were disappointed when he didn't return for another season, per Variety. But the writing had been on the wall for a while, as Petersen shared during a 2017 interview with the Chicago Tribune, "I really don't care for the form anymore. The theater is it, and that means that the theater in Chicago is it, because I have no interest in doing theater anywhere else."

Now, just a month after the first season wrapped in December 2021, another star is set to leave "CSI: Las Vegas" — Fox, AKA Sidle. The star shared the news on January 25, and her reasoning behind the exit has everyone saying the same thing.