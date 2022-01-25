Alicia Witt Shares Heartbreaking New Details Surrounding Parents' Deaths

Alicia Witt posted to Instagram a series of family photos, captioned with a lengthy statement that expressed sadness for her loss, frustration at the public nature of the tragedy, and immense love for her parents. The statement, which continues on her Facebook page, gives insight into her parents' state of mind, their stances, and the circumstances that led to the day of their death.

She seemed to touch on reports about the state of her parents' home, explaining, "I hadn't been allowed inside my parents' home for well over a decade; every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused." Witt added, "I begged, cried, tried to reason with them ... but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control." (At this time, a cause of death hasn't been released.)

The Hallmark "Christmas Tree Lane" star clarified that her "parents were not penniless." She explained, "They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that I couldn't talk them out of." She is heartbroken they did not inform her of the heating issues at home, but what comes across as most important in Witt's message is her final note: "Our last words to each other were 'I love you'. That part was simple; never in doubt."