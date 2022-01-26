Everything We Know About Alina Kozhevnikova Being Fired From 90 Day Fiance
Romantic hopeful Alina Kozhevnikova first became a household name when she appeared on season 5 of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Her debut on the popular television series marked a historical moment as she was the first cast member to be featured with a form of Dwarfism known as Diastrophic dysplasia. "It's rare and it affects everybody different," Alina explained about her medical condition during a confessional for the show (via In Touch). "For a child to be born with this type of dwarfism, both parents have to be carriers for the gene. It can affect your joints and of course your stature. My hands and my feet look pretty different, too but I don't think disability is a problem. In many areas of my life, I try to do everything really," she continued. "I'm pretty comfortable with my body. I've already accepted the fact that I don't look like everyone else and I'm just trying to rock what I have but there are things that are hard to do," she confessed.
Alas, Alina is now making headlines for an entirely different reason and one that is far less uplifting and encouraging...
Alina Kozhevnikova's former racist social media posts have resurfaced
Rumor has it that TLC "90 Day Fiancé" star Alina Kozhevnikova just received her pink slip from her reality television gig.
As reported by TMZ, a source is claiming that Alina just got the ax after past racist and offensive social media posts have come to light. It's reported that one post, in particular, included the use of a racial slur five times. Another problematic post referenced British actor Hugh Grant and his children whom Alina seemingly lamented would be "kinda Asian" as their mother is Chinese. But that's not all. It's also reported that Alina penned an Islamophobic social media post as well.
The big wigs at TLC have yet to make an official statement regarding the aforementioned egregious posts but those in the Twittersphere have made their stance loud and clear. "Us waiting for TLC to drop Alina for being racist," one fan of the show penned. Meanwhile, another simply wrote, "I am no longer interested in seeing Alina on my tv."