Aaron And Jordan Rodgers Reportedly Took A Big Step To Repair Their Relationship
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be having a bad season on the field due to controversy surrounding his COVID-19 vaccination status, but his personal life looks to be in good shape. He, along with his fiancee Shailene Woodley, have been supporting each other throughout the pandemic and learned how to "agree to disagree" about their different opinions on topics, per People. However, fans have also been wondering where Aaron stands with his younger brother, Jordan, after the two took their feud public several years ago.
In 2016, Jordan appeared on Jojo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," and revealed the truth about his relationship with his superstar brother. "Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship," Jordan told Fletcher before his hometown visit (via Us Weekly). "It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life and I've chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]." Later, Jordan's dad, Ed, confirmed to The New York Times that he also hasn't been on speaking terms with Aaron. "Fame can change things," the patriarch said.
Despite their family rift, things seem to be moving in a positive direction between Aaron and Jordan.
Aaron and Jordan Rodgers are patching up their relationship
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers are putting their differences aside amidst a years-long familial feud. People reports the two brothers — who are five years apart — have "started talking a little bit" after a much-publicized fallout. A source told the outlet there is "still a division" between the brothers, but they also recognize they're "family" and they're bound to disagree on certain issues.
The news of their rekindling bromance comes after Aaron has been criticized for his comments about taking — or rather, not taking — the COVID-19 vaccine. In November 2021, the star quarterback told the media he was "immunized" after reporters asked him if he had been vaccinated. It was later revealed that Aaron had lied about his vaccination status and underwent alternative treatments to protect himself from the disease, according to AP. The criticism has presumably led to Aaron reaching out to Jordan for support. "It's very hard for Aaron, who feels like his circle is very small, and it's not filled with the people who should be in his corner," the source told People.
While Aaron has had issues with his younger brother, Jordan has always maintained he never had any "hard feelings" towards him and would invite him to his wedding to Jojo Fletcher in the future, according to Us Weekly. Once a brother, always a brother, right?