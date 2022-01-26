Aaron And Jordan Rodgers Reportedly Took A Big Step To Repair Their Relationship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be having a bad season on the field due to controversy surrounding his COVID-19 vaccination status, but his personal life looks to be in good shape. He, along with his fiancee Shailene Woodley, have been supporting each other throughout the pandemic and learned how to "agree to disagree" about their different opinions on topics, per People. However, fans have also been wondering where Aaron stands with his younger brother, Jordan, after the two took their feud public several years ago.

In 2016, Jordan appeared on Jojo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," and revealed the truth about his relationship with his superstar brother. "Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship," Jordan told Fletcher before his hometown visit (via Us Weekly). "It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life and I've chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]." Later, Jordan's dad, Ed, confirmed to The New York Times that he also hasn't been on speaking terms with Aaron. "Fame can change things," the patriarch said.

Despite their family rift, things seem to be moving in a positive direction between Aaron and Jordan.