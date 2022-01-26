Adele Reportedly Couldn't Stop Crying To A Familiar Face Amid Her Vegas Drama
Adele isn't having the best start to her year. On January 21, the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker was supposed to kick off the first show for her Las Vegas residency "Weekends With Adele" at Caesars Palace. However, she pulled out 24 hours before heading out on stage and postponed all the other remaining dates.
In an emotional video shared with her Instagram followers, Adele announced the main reason for the cancelation was due to half her crew and team coming down with COVID during the preparation process. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the Grammy Award winner said, adding, "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."
In addition to stating that she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed" by the situation, Adele apologized to fans who had already traveled and booked hotels in order to watch her perform. A couple of days later, the British singer took to Twitter to thank her followers for being the "best fans in the world," while expressing that their "graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming!" Behind the scenes, Adele was reportedly very upset while trying to get her show ready for opening night and confided in someone familiar in the process.
Adele kept crying to boyfriend Rich Paul in rehearsals
According to new reports, Adele's emotional Instagram upload was nothing compared to what was going on off camera. "Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month," a source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace told Page Six. They noted the award-winning star confided in her boyfriend of six months, sports agent Rich Paul, on the phone while "loudly shouting and sobbing."
They continued, "She has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout." As of this writing, Adele has yet to reveal the new dates for the postponed shows. Las Vegas journalist, Scott Roeben, told the same outlet he's worried the residency won't see the light of day due to her new flame. "There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele's relationship. I'm told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward," he claimed, adding, "You can't focus if you're not where you need to be in your head."
As previously reported by Daily Mail, designer Dawn Sinko traveled to Sin City to watch Adele's opening show that was canceled the day before. She paid $1,500 for a three-day stay at Caesars Palace that was hosting the event. Despite the hotel saying fans would refund a full refund for their rooms, Sinko claims they only gave her money back for two nights.