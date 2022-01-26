The Tragic Death Of Seinfeld Actor Kathryn Kates

Kathryn Kates died on January 22 from cancer at the age of 73, reports Deadline. Her representatives announced the tragic news in a statement, writing, "Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning." They added, "She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed." The actor is survived by several family members, including her brother, Joshua, her sister, Mallory, two sisters-in-law, and a nephew named Ben.

Following the "Seinfeld" actor's death, her agent, Ben Jordan, spoke to USA Today. He specified that Kates died "after a hard fought battle with lung cancer" and revealed that a memorial service would be delayed until sometime in the spring. According to another agent, Erica Bines, Kates was thankfully not alone when she died, but rather "surrounded by her incredible family."

In a tribute to the late actor, posted to her Instagram account on January 23, someone shared a video of Kates reciting Shakespeare's "Sonnet 77," which addresses the apt theme of time passing and the demise of youth. The accompanying caption contains the poem, "Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep," by Mary Elizabeth Frye. Fans filled the comment section with messages of love for Kates.