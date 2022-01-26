Courteney Cox Can't Stop Gushing About Boyfriend Of 8 Years Johnny McDaid
Courteney Cox has learned a thing or two about relationships over the years. Cox's separation from David Arquette in 2010 happened very much in the public eye, mainly because her "Scream" co-star has a propensity for sharing too much in interviews. In case you need a refresher, Arquette, who is known for his colorful personality and eccentricities, infamously offered embarrassing details about his and Cox's relationship on "The Howard Stern Show" that October, shortly after they announced their separation. Among the many gems, Arquette told Stern his and Cox's sex life had been inexistent for some time. "She [didn't] feel like bonding in that way. So that goes on for a few months and I start crawling up the walls," he shared.
Cox found love again shortly after her and Arquette's divorce was finalized in 2013, when she was first spotted with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, as the Irish Mirror reported at the time. They appeared to have taken the relationship to the next level around Christmas, when the "Friends" alum took him to Jennifer Aniston's annual bash, the report detailed.
Cox and McDaid have been together ever since, though the road hasn't always been smooth. After announcing their engagement in mid-2014, the pair broke up in late 2015, but reconciled around March 2016 and have been going strong. Amid the ups and downs she experienced in love, Cox has learned to separate the wheat from the chaff while focusing on what is important.
Courteney Cox loves Johnny McDaid's wit and morals
More than eight years into the relationship, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are in a really good place, People reported on January 26. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals," Cox said. "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous." And those weren't the only adjectives she could come up with to describe her Northern Irish beau, adding he is also "a great listener" and the most "patient" person she's ever met.
The older Cox gets, the more she sees the importance of love. "I've learned that love is precious," she told People. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox and McDaid spent months apart while quarantined in different countries, putting their love to the test. "It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks," Cox wrote on Instagram on July 24, 2020. They've come out of it stronger. "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever," Cox captioned a September 2020 Instagram post.
At this point, Cox isn't worried about the status of their relationship. "I'm definitely not opposed to [marriage]. I just don't think about it," she told People. In January 2019, Cox told Jimmy Kimmel she's just happy to call McDaid her "partner."