Courteney Cox Can't Stop Gushing About Boyfriend Of 8 Years Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has learned a thing or two about relationships over the years. Cox's separation from David Arquette in 2010 happened very much in the public eye, mainly because her "Scream" co-star has a propensity for sharing too much in interviews. In case you need a refresher, Arquette, who is known for his colorful personality and eccentricities, infamously offered embarrassing details about his and Cox's relationship on "The Howard Stern Show" that October, shortly after they announced their separation. Among the many gems, Arquette told Stern his and Cox's sex life had been inexistent for some time. "She [didn't] feel like bonding in that way. So that goes on for a few months and I start crawling up the walls," he shared.

Cox found love again shortly after her and Arquette's divorce was finalized in 2013, when she was first spotted with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, as the Irish Mirror reported at the time. They appeared to have taken the relationship to the next level around Christmas, when the "Friends" alum took him to Jennifer Aniston's annual bash, the report detailed.

Cox and McDaid have been together ever since, though the road hasn't always been smooth. After announcing their engagement in mid-2014, the pair broke up in late 2015, but reconciled around March 2016 and have been going strong. Amid the ups and downs she experienced in love, Cox has learned to separate the wheat from the chaff while focusing on what is important.