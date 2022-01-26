The Traumatizing Event Drew Barrymore Experienced During Her Pregnancy
Drew Barrymore has had her fair share of publicized trauma, rising to mega-fame at the incredibly young age of 6 with her adorable breakout role in "E.T." She has been very open and reflective of her years as a young celebrity, frequenting clubs and skipping school regularly before being sent to a psychiatric ward at 13, according to The Guardian. As of late, Barrymore speaks of her mental health and wellness journey more openly.
She even closed out 2021 with an Instagram post admitting she was feeling off from "eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much," and sharing that, "I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles!" Fans flooded the comments of her post with love, one account saying, "You are amazing! Pure sunshine!"
In fact, Barrymore's sunny outlook has become her brand, but she is still human and can be greatly affected by troubling times. She reminds folks of this on "The Drew Barrymore Show" when she opened up about one particularly gloomy situation at the start of her pregnancy with her first child.
Drew Barrymore was 'depressed' after news of her pregnancy leaked
While Drew Barrymore once told Good Housekeeping, "I am who I am because of my daughters," that doesn't mean it's all been smooth-sailing. There is a special kind of excitement around announcing a pregnancy, but with a life filled with paparazzi, sometimes that decision is ripped away. Barrymore and political staffer Huma Abedin recently bonded over issues with media leaks. On the January 25 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the host explained that as soon as she walked out of her OB/GYN and learned she was pregnant, calls came in informing her team, "We know she's pregnant. We're breaking the story."
"I was stupid enough to carry the sonogram in my hand out with me," Barrymore recalled, per People. "I was depressed or saddened, kind of, that I didn't get to have that be a private thing, a moment, or just to wrap my head around it." Her guest could relate: "I was so shattered, I was so broken by not being able to share what for me was a once in a lifetime gift." Abedin shared that she still occasionally says out loud, "I'm pregnant," for the simple fact that she "never got to say it before."
Her teary admission hit Barrymore in a powerful way. The host explained more about her PTSD of having her "deepest, darkest secrets" found out back when she was 13 years old. "It's so traumatizing." Even the thought of someone catching the star drinking makes her think, "I'm going to lose my career," but Barrymore moves forward, handling these invasive moments as best she can.