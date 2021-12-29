Drew Barrymore Opens Up About The State Of Her Mental Health

Drew Barrymore is prioritizing her mental health. The "Drew Barrymore Show" host became a film star at age 6 when she hit the big screen in "E.T." and the pressures of fame took a toll on the actor as an adolescent. "I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control," Barrymore explained on "The Howard Stern Show." The star revealed she spent 18 months in a psychiatric ward when she was 13. "I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric and you couldn't mess around in there," she said.

In her adulthood, Barrymore has taken her wellbeing into her own hands. "I'm gonna say something for the first time in a long time," Barrymore told CBS This Morning in December 2021, "I have not had a drink of alcohol in two-and-a-half years." Barrymore spoke on the positive benefits of her sobriety, adding, "It was something that I realized just did not serve me and my life." She has used her spotlight in recent years to speak up about her mental health journey, which she often uses to connect with guests on her talk show. "We're not doing this for public attention," she told CBS, "I would like to move forward in a more honest fashion that is more conducive to my mental peace."

The "Never Been Kissed" actor just gave fans a big update on how she's doing wellness-wise.