Bill Cosby's Spokesperson Lashes Out Ahead Of Documentary About Disgraced Comedian

Unsurprisingly, Bill Cosby's spokesperson isn't happy about the documentary, going so far as to call it a "PR hack." In a statement to People, the comedian's spokesperson wrote, "Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work ... because of race and gender ... within the expanses of the entertainment industries." The statement goes on to assert that Cosby is unfairly targeted by the media, who "distorted and omitted truths," and that the allegations against him are untrue.

When W. Kamau Bell was working on his documentary, Cosby was still in prison. Cosby's sudden release left Bell wondering if there would be any story to tell. Bell told The Guardian that he considered himself "a child of Cosby" growing up. He was inspired by "OJ: Made in America" and "Surviving R Kelly," and he explained that the film is his way to reckon with his hero becoming the villain.

Regardless of the current circumstances around Cosby's life and legacy, there is no doubt it is forever changed by the women who came forward with their stories. And for Bell, the documentary isn't just about Cosby, it's about the infrastructure that protects the famous from consequences. "I think it was bigger than Cosby," Bell told The Guardian. "Because if it was just him doing this without any sort of industry scaffolding, he can't pull this off."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).