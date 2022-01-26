What We Know About John David Duggar's Plane Crash

"Counting On" stars John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett may have licenses to fly, but it doesn't look like they'll be flying any time soon, as they were involved in a plane crash in October 2021. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee confirmed to People that the accident took place while John David was piloting the plane, carrying two additional passengers. The department said John David placed the call reporting the crash, citing "double engine failure" as the reason he had to make an emergency landing. The plane was left with "substantial" damage, according to the report.

Although the department did not confirm the two other passengers on board at the time of the crash, Cafe Mom reported that Abbie and their 2-year-old daughter Grace were passengers on the plane. Additionally, a source told Katie Joy from the "Without a Crystal Ball" podcast that Abbie was left "shaken up" by the crash and "doesn't want to fly" with John David anymore. While no one was hurt in the crash, it's clear that the incident has affected all parties involved.

John David and Abbie have not yet publicly commented on the crash, nor have they posted pictures of themselves flying on social media for several months.