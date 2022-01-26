What We Know About John David Duggar's Plane Crash
As the second oldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, John David Duggar has had an unique adulthood. Unlike his younger siblings who got married at a young age, John David stayed single for the longest time. It wasn't until he was 28 years old in 2018 that he met Abbie Burnett, and they were engaged shortly after. John David, of course, proposed in a place with which he is extremely familiar — inside an airplane hanger — and the couple's love for flying has become a hallmark in their relationship. John David flew Abbie away into the sunset after their November 2018 wedding, per Distractify. They even made their pregnancy announcement inside of a plane.
Since then, Abbie has defied her father-in-law's strict rules and become the first woman in the Duggar family to obtain her own pilot license, according to The Sun. Despite his experience flying planes, John David recently found himself and his family in a dangerous predicament while up in the air. Here's everything we know about the situation.
John David Duggar and his family are 'shaken up' after their plane crashed
"Counting On" stars John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett may have licenses to fly, but it doesn't look like they'll be flying any time soon, as they were involved in a plane crash in October 2021. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee confirmed to People that the accident took place while John David was piloting the plane, carrying two additional passengers. The department said John David placed the call reporting the crash, citing "double engine failure" as the reason he had to make an emergency landing. The plane was left with "substantial" damage, according to the report.
Although the department did not confirm the two other passengers on board at the time of the crash, Cafe Mom reported that Abbie and their 2-year-old daughter Grace were passengers on the plane. Additionally, a source told Katie Joy from the "Without a Crystal Ball" podcast that Abbie was left "shaken up" by the crash and "doesn't want to fly" with John David anymore. While no one was hurt in the crash, it's clear that the incident has affected all parties involved.
John David and Abbie have not yet publicly commented on the crash, nor have they posted pictures of themselves flying on social media for several months.