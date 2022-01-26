Miley Cyrus Is Getting Newfound Respect From Fans
Miley Cyrus became a household name, thanks to her starring role in the "Hannah Montana" series, but it's her over-the-top antics as a chart-topper and in her personal life that have gotten her the most attention. After all, Cyrus did more than just raise eyebrows when she twerked on stage with Robin Thicke on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2017 that the moment wasn't a career highlight for her. "I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [breasts] out and stick out my tongue," she said. "In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, '[Screw] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized."
If that weren't enough, Cyrus also admitted that being completely naked for her "Wreaking Ball" music video is something that she will never live down. "I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral," she told the "Zach Sang Show," according to NME. Thankfully, Cyrus is no longer twerking or stripping down to her birthday suit in order to sell her music, which is probably why those polled in a Nicki Swift survey now think this way about the singer.
Miley Cyrus is now focusing on what matters
While there's no denying that Miley Cyrus will be someone who will always have a bad girl streak in her, she's certainly tamed down her on-stage persona in recent years. That's probably why over 31% of readers polled in our Nicki Swift survey say that they have a newfound respect for the "Party in the U.S.A." singer. Another 21% say that they now have more respect for Pete Davidson, while 21% said Lil Nas X. JoJo Siwa came in fourth with 19% in the survey.
Of course, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to Cyrus' career lately. She told Forbes in an interview in December 2021 that she's more interested in progressing with her music and focusing on her philanthropy work, like her Happy Hippie Foundation, which provides support for the homeless and LGBTQ+ community. "People are going to talk about me: What can I get them to talk about that actually makes a difference?" Cyrus told the publication. "People talking about me dressing up as a teddy bear and shaking my ass doesn't do anything. Starting Happy Hippie, and it being around six years later, has been the proudest moment of my career."
It sounds to us like this version of Cyrus is here to stay.