Miley Cyrus Is Getting Newfound Respect From Fans

Miley Cyrus became a household name, thanks to her starring role in the "Hannah Montana" series, but it's her over-the-top antics as a chart-topper and in her personal life that have gotten her the most attention. After all, Cyrus did more than just raise eyebrows when she twerked on stage with Robin Thicke on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2017 that the moment wasn't a career highlight for her. "I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [breasts] out and stick out my tongue," she said. "In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, '[Screw] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized."

If that weren't enough, Cyrus also admitted that being completely naked for her "Wreaking Ball" music video is something that she will never live down. "I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral," she told the "Zach Sang Show," according to NME. Thankfully, Cyrus is no longer twerking or stripping down to her birthday suit in order to sell her music, which is probably why those polled in a Nicki Swift survey now think this way about the singer.