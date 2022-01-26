Teri Hatcher's Plumber Just Came To Her Rescue In A Completely Random Way
It's easy to be envious of celebrities because they're famous, rich, and ever-so-good looking. Not only are their physical attributes something to behold, but they also don't have to worry about ordinary people things, like when to get their car washed or how much money they need to deposit in their bank accounts. But while most celebrities live in their own world, there are some who are just like us and need help with stuff that assistants can't fix like bursting pipes and clogged toilets.
Teri Hatcher learned this the hard way when she posted about her house troubles on Instagram on January 25. The "Spy Kids" actor documented how she struggled with a clogged toilet on the social media platform and had to ask a plumber for assistance. But in a turn of events, the plumber also helped Hatcher with a different mission at the end of the plumbing process. Here's what happened.
Teri Hatcher's plumber saved her beloved kitten
Fans who follow Teri Hatcher on Instagram would know that the actor is a pet lover, often posting pictures of her fur buddies. Hatcher has several pets, including four cats and a rescue dog named Pumpkin, according to Daily Mail. One of her kittens got into a dangerous situation on January 25 when it got stuck after crawling into the bed frame in her room amidst Hatcher's clogged toilet problem. Hatcher's plumber saved the day by destroying her bed frame to free the kitten.
"Happy ending to the kitten crawling into the bed frame and getting stuck," Hatcher wrote on her Instagram Story of the plumber handing the kitten back to her (pictured above). "So grateful to my plumber for getting her out!" she said, adding, "Hatcher House = toilet fixed... bed framed destroyed... Kitten saved!"
In a follow-up story, Hatcher also updated fans about the kitten's health, writing, "All good in the kitten hood, sleeping in mom's bed the right side of the mattress. So glad I've figured that out!" We're glad to see Hatcher's little kitty unharmed and her toilet fixed.