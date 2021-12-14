The Strange Reason Chrissy Teigen Called A Plumber For Her Daughter

Chrissy Teigen always keeps it real about raising her children. For better or for worse, controversial Teigen often shares her two kids, daughter Luna, and son Miles, with her 36.2 million Instagram followers. Teigen's openness about her family life with husband John Legend and their children has ushered in plenty of mom-shamers on the platform that criticize her every move. Most recently, Teigen came under fire when she posted a pic of her taking a bath with her kids.

"The comments affect me," the model told Today in 2020 of the hate she receives. "Of course." Teigen spoke out in the same interview about mothers needing not only to be kinder to fellow moms but also kinder to themselves. "Hearing that nine out of 10 moms don't feel like they're doing a good enough job is terrible," she said. "We're all so worried that we're not doing all that we can, when we really are."

Teigen has often been hailed as the most relatable celebrity mom on social media, and in remaining fully transparent about motherhood with her followers, Teigen just owned up to a hilarious mistake she made at home that ended in a strange request to a plumber.