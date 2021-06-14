Chrissy Teigen Reveals Emotional Backstory Behind New Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen is known for regularly sharing her honest and often raw feelings on social media and in interviews. That was no different on June 14, when Teigen took to Medium to share a lengthy apology in response to bullying accusations. The apology came after the "#CancelChrissyTeigen hashtag trended on Twitter, and her stepping away from various projects.

The mom of Miles and Luna and wife of superstar John Legend, who had been taking time away from social media and her massive social media followers, penned in part, "My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible."

Shortly after, Tegein took to Instagram to share a personal Instagram post of her new tattoo — keep reading to find out the emotional backstory.