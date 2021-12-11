Chrissy Teigen Is Sparking Backlash Once Again For This Parenting Move
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to courting controversy. The star has made the headlines multiple times for all the wrong reasons throughout her career, perhaps most famously for the now infamous bullying scandal that reared its head over the summer after stars including Courtney Stodden and "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham accused Teigen of being a bully.
Then there are the multiple times the former "Lip Sync Battle" star, who shares two children with husband John Legend (Teigen also experienced a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack, in 2020) has come under fire for her parenting moves.
Back in 2018, Instagram users took over the comments section of a snap she shared of herself and her daughter, Luna, going down a slide together as the youngster sat on her lap. Many criticized the star's choice, claiming that doing it in such a way could potentially injure both of them — though the model was quick to clap back.
"Wish you guys would have told me about the leg thing earlier. They broke. Both of them. And everyone else's in the park broke too just from watching it happen," Teigen sarcastically wrote in the comments section (via Good Housekeeping). She then admitted that, of course, the snap just showed "a one second moment in time" in which she was simply lifting her little girl onto her lap.
And now, Teigen is coming under fire once again.
Chrissy Teigen slammed for bathing with her kids
Chrissy Teigen is being called out by the keyboard warriors again, this time for taking a bath with her two children and sharing the proof on Instagram. The December 9 upload showed Teigen taking a selfie, with her modesty covered by bubbles, while Luna, born in 2016, rested her head on her mom's shoulder, and Teigen's son Miles, born in 2018, looked a little confused.
There was quite the difference in opinion brewing in the comments section, as many made their thoughts on family bath time upload clear. Plenty shared their disapproval, with one writing, "Here we go again with pictures like this again. Keep it private." Another commented, "Nope! Not appropriate in front of your son!" and a third wrote, "They too old to [be] bathing with you IMHO."
But there were several others who loved the family time picture, including model and actor Brooklyn Decker, who commented, "Love love love," while another Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful family photo," with a red heart.
Teigen has been pretty open about being mom-shamed, telling "Today" in 2020 that she gets called out over "pretty much everything." She added, "Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we're forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."
We're guessing the star was probably ready for the inevitable response to this one then...