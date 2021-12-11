Chrissy Teigen Is Sparking Backlash Once Again For This Parenting Move

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to courting controversy. The star has made the headlines multiple times for all the wrong reasons throughout her career, perhaps most famously for the now infamous bullying scandal that reared its head over the summer after stars including Courtney Stodden and "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham accused Teigen of being a bully.

Then there are the multiple times the former "Lip Sync Battle" star, who shares two children with husband John Legend (Teigen also experienced a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack, in 2020) has come under fire for her parenting moves.

Back in 2018, Instagram users took over the comments section of a snap she shared of herself and her daughter, Luna, going down a slide together as the youngster sat on her lap. Many criticized the star's choice, claiming that doing it in such a way could potentially injure both of them — though the model was quick to clap back.

"Wish you guys would have told me about the leg thing earlier. They broke. Both of them. And everyone else's in the park broke too just from watching it happen," Teigen sarcastically wrote in the comments section (via Good Housekeeping). She then admitted that, of course, the snap just showed "a one second moment in time" in which she was simply lifting her little girl onto her lap.

And now, Teigen is coming under fire once again.