How Is Chrissy Teigen Really Doing Amid Her Bullying Scandal?

It's been a tumultuous time for Chrissy Teigen, and many fans have been wondering how she's truly doing behind closed doors, considering the fact that she's been mostly absent from social media over the past month.

It all started when Courtney Stodden, a model and singer who infamously married Doug Hutchison when he was 50 and she was only 16, called Teigen out for her problematic tweets. In said tweets, Teigen bullied Stodden, and even told them to take a "dirt nap" and "go to sleep forever" (via TMZ). Teigen did initially respond to Stodden's claims, tweeting an apology and stating that she "tried to connect with Courtney privately." According to Stodden, however, Teigen did not reach out privately, and moreover, Teigen apparently had Stodden blocked on Twitter — meaning that they couldn't see Teigen's public apology, either. Stodden did ultimately accept Teigen's apology — however, many fans felt like it was too little, too late for Teigen to bounce back from all the drama.

Fast-forward about a month, and Teigen had been laying low on Instagram and Twitter, platforms on which she's usually very active. Teigen finally broke her silence when she posted a lengthy apology on June 14, in which she called herself a "troll." (Later that day, fashion designer Michael Costello accused Teigen of cyberbullying him as well). Despite the apologies, Teigen has already lost a number of partnerships and deals, and her reputation has been notably damaged.

