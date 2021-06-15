Inside Designer Michael Costello's New Claims Against Chrissy Teigen

The following article includes mentions of suicidal thoughts.

It seems as if Chrissy Teigen has more skeletons in her closet, as designer Michael Costello has now revealed the model allegedly bullied him to the brink of suicide. The "Project Runway" alum posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram on June 14, writing that "for the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma."

Costello claimed that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose "blacklisted" him from the fashion industry for using a racial slur online, which ended up being "photoshopped." "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide," he wrote. The 38-year-old explained he received a public comment from Teigen on Instagram, accusing him of "being a racist" after an unverified screenshot allegedly showed him using the N-word.

"She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet, which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down," Costello alleged. He went on to say that, even after telling Teigen he was "the victim of a vindictive cyber slander" and trying to reason with her, the "Cravings" author persisted and said his "career was over."

And according to Costello, Teigen "lived up to her words," as she allegedly "threatened" any brands or companies who sought to work with him.