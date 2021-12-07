Chrissy Teigen Causes Another Public Controversy Without Even Knowing It

Chrissy Teigen's no stranger to causing controversy, as she's often outspoken and shares her opinion with the world. She has also become embroiled in a number of public feuds, including — and most famously — with former President Donald Trump, which played out on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the former model admitted that her behavior on social media resembled that of an internet troll, per Twitter. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," she wrote, adding, "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." The apology came after singer Courtney Stodden told the Daily Beast in May that they had been a victim of Teigen's bullying, revealing that Teigen had privately messaged them with comments such as, "I can't wait for you to die." On Twitter, Teigen apologized, writing, in part, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." In the wake of the controversy with Stodden, Teigen discussed being cancelled in an Instagram post, writing that she had "learned a whollllle lot" and that she was "tired of being sick with myself all day."

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host may be on her best behavior these days following her moment of humility, but that hasn't stopped her from being at the center of more controversial situations. Following a family outing on December 3, for instance, Teigen was once again called out for a choice that didn't sit right with the public.