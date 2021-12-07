Chrissy Teigen Causes Another Public Controversy Without Even Knowing It
Chrissy Teigen's no stranger to causing controversy, as she's often outspoken and shares her opinion with the world. She has also become embroiled in a number of public feuds, including — and most famously — with former President Donald Trump, which played out on Twitter.
Earlier this year, the former model admitted that her behavior on social media resembled that of an internet troll, per Twitter. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," she wrote, adding, "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." The apology came after singer Courtney Stodden told the Daily Beast in May that they had been a victim of Teigen's bullying, revealing that Teigen had privately messaged them with comments such as, "I can't wait for you to die." On Twitter, Teigen apologized, writing, in part, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." In the wake of the controversy with Stodden, Teigen discussed being cancelled in an Instagram post, writing that she had "learned a whollllle lot" and that she was "tired of being sick with myself all day."
The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host may be on her best behavior these days following her moment of humility, but that hasn't stopped her from being at the center of more controversial situations. Following a family outing on December 3, for instance, Teigen was once again called out for a choice that didn't sit right with the public.
Chrissy Teigen and her family enjoyed a night out at the theater
On December 3, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attended Radio City's Christmas Spectacular, which famously stars the talented Rockettes, along with their two small children, Luna and Miles, as reported by Fox News. The family purchased seats in the orchestra row, which gave them an up-close view of the popular performance. However, fellow attendees noticed that the couple also appeared to have bought out the entire row of 12 seats behind them. A source confirmed to the news outlet that the seats remained unoccupied throughout the duration of the show except for one, which was occupied by the family bodyguard.
The controversy behind their move derives from the amount of money the pair must have spent to avoid having anyone sitting behind them, which would have cost an estimated $3,000. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was blasted on social media for buying out seats that could have gone to others. Twitter users referred to the couple as "elitist" and "selfish." Others accused them of wanting attention.
However, Teigen and Legend likely bought out said seats as a precautionary measure against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was further evidenced by the fact that they wore masks throughout the entire show. Teigen has also been outspoken about her support for the vaccine. On December 1, she took to Instagram to share a sweet video celebrating "big girl" Luna's second shot.