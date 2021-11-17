Chrissy Teigen Is Facing Huge Backlash Over Her Controversial Party Theme
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to sparking controversy, and in recent years, she seems to be making headlines for all of the wrong reasons. The model has never been shy about speaking her mind on social media, and she had no problem trolling Donald Trump during the election and his presidency. So much so that he, ahem, blocked her. Teigen regularly pushes the envelope with crude and sometimes off-color jokes, and in 2021, Teigen came under fire for cyberbullying Courtney Stodden. Some of the horrible things that the model sent Stodden in her DM's included telling her to take a "dirt nap" and trying to convince her to take her own life. To make matters worse, Stodden was just a teen at the time.
Once the news about Teigen's cyberbullying broke, many fans started the "cancel Chrissy" movement and conservative personality Candace Owens was very vocal about urging fans to stop buying Teigen's products from Target. Teigen later issued a four-tweet apology to Stodden. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior," she wrote, promising fans that she had learned from her actions and would make a change.
While the dust seemed to settle a bit, Teigen is getting more backlash for another reason — a party that she and hubby John Legend threw.
Fans think Chrissy Teigen's party was tone-deaf
Netizens are not too pleased with Chrissy Teigen's latest bash. The model and her husband, John Legend, regularly hang out with other high-profile names like the Kardashians, and as you can imagine, the events they throw are nothing short of lavish. At the couple's November bash, the pair threw a party with a "Squid Game" theme. The popular Netflix show is based on people who are in financial turmoil and do crazy challenges for cash.
Teigen shared a series of images from the bash and seemed super excited about the event. "Where do I even begin!!" she wrote on Instagram. "absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey."
Seeing as Teigen, Legend, and their famous friends are upper-class and NOT strapped for cash, many people lashed out at the mother of two for being so ignorant. "Rich people dressing up as characters from Squid Game... way to miss the point of the show. Super tone deaf," one Instagrammer commented. "Rich people using this show for their party themes is something else..." another added. Another social media user was disappointed that the event didn't give back. "Lol for a sec I was like Aw that's so sweet they did this for charity and then the giant check literally says flight to Napa," the critic wrote. Ouch.