Royal Expert Reveals Why Andrew's Request For A Jury Trial Likely Has Prince William Livid - Exclusive

The pressure is mounting for Prince Andrew as the disgraced royal now seeks a jury trial amidst his civil case with Virginia Giuffre, as CNN reported on January 26. In a legal filing obtained by the outlet, the Duke of York's attorneys, Andrew B. Brettler and Melissa Y. Lerner, wrote, "Prince Andrew denies that he was a co-conspirator of Epstein or that Epstein trafficked girls to him." As such, Andrew "hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint," per the docs.

The denials come after Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's, filed a civil sex case against Andrew in August 2021, per the BBC, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was underage. On January 12, a judge ruled the case will go to trial, as ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris Ship reported on Twitter, despite Andrew's attempts to have the case thrown out. As a result, mother Queen Elizabeth stripped him of all royal titles. He previously stepped down from royal duties in 2019.

Now that Andrew has requested a jury trial, one royal expert has weighed in exclusively to Nicki Swift about how he might soon feel the wrath of another important royal — nephew Prince William.