Royal Expert Reveals Why Andrew's Request For A Jury Trial Likely Has Prince William Livid - Exclusive
The pressure is mounting for Prince Andrew as the disgraced royal now seeks a jury trial amidst his civil case with Virginia Giuffre, as CNN reported on January 26. In a legal filing obtained by the outlet, the Duke of York's attorneys, Andrew B. Brettler and Melissa Y. Lerner, wrote, "Prince Andrew denies that he was a co-conspirator of Epstein or that Epstein trafficked girls to him." As such, Andrew "hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint," per the docs.
The denials come after Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's, filed a civil sex case against Andrew in August 2021, per the BBC, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was underage. On January 12, a judge ruled the case will go to trial, as ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris Ship reported on Twitter, despite Andrew's attempts to have the case thrown out. As a result, mother Queen Elizabeth stripped him of all royal titles. He previously stepped down from royal duties in 2019.
Now that Andrew has requested a jury trial, one royal expert has weighed in exclusively to Nicki Swift about how he might soon feel the wrath of another important royal — nephew Prince William.
Prince William 'will be especially hostile' toward Andrew
After requesting a jury trial in his civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew may have landed himself in hot water with Prince William. As Kinsey Schofield, entertainment reporter, royal correspondent, and founder of To Di For Daily exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Prince Charles and Prince William will be especially hostile about Prince Andrew's request for a jury trial." Schofield also said the two "are doing everything in their power to control the royal family brand which has had a turbulent couple of years," which "could only be compared to the Princess Diana days."
"Prince Andrew is likely arguing his innocence to the Queen, which would justify such a severe response by his legal team," she continued. "However, statistically, people that consume information over the internet remember accusations made much more often than they remember the outcome or the truth," Schofield saliently added. "With that being the case, Prince Andrew's accuser could make numerous salacious statements which will result in negative headlines all over the world." Schofield concluded, "This could crush the new structure and stability that Prince Charles and Prince William have been working hard to establish. This is a devastating outcome for the royal family."
Interestingly enough, royal expert Kristin Contino claimed to Us Weekly that William "was very involved in" stripping Andrew of his royal titles — adding, "It's been said that he met with the queen in person ahead of their announcement."