Kate Middleton Stuns In Her Latest Leopard Print Ensemble
Every now and then it's nice to get a little reminder that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, really knows how to pull off a look. We're sure you hadn't forgotten, but just in case you had, the duchess has a special talent for transforming everything from the simplest silhouettes to the flashiest patterns into elevated fashion moments. Kate's style choices may have taken a temporary backseat when her sister-in-law Meghan Markle stepped on the scene — there was a moment there when anything Meghan wore immediately sold out of shops — but Kate obviously hasn't lost her edge just yet.
Case in point: Kate recently stepped out in a green, leopard print shirtdress, as reported by the Daily Mail, which very easily could have gone more "Troop Beverly Hills" than "Likely Future Queen." Maybe it's that royalty glow, maybe it's her natural elegance, maybe it's her super-shiny princess hair, but whatever it is, Kate is serving a masterclass in pulling together an on-trend yet also timeless look.
Kate Middleton opted for a Derek Lam, green, leopard print dress
Kate Middleton wore the dark green Derek Lam shirtdress while visiting volunteers for Shout, a London-based mental health text service, according to the Daily Mail. Swishy, midi-length dresses are a bit of a signature for the Duchess of Cambridge, so in many ways this dress was right up her alley (fun print not-withstanding). She paired the frock with knee-high black boots and a suede belt. And, just to keep things (sort of) attainable, a pair of $15 gold hoop earrings from ASOS, according to Harper's Bazaar.
Kate is known for keeping things relatively down to earth, for a member of the royal family, that is. In addition to favoring affordable jewelry, she's been known to rewear her favorite pieces in public, even if those pieces are usually expensive designer ones. (Remember when Kate wore this Erdem-designed green jacket twice?) So you may see Kate wearing this classy take on leopard print again in the near future. We do love a sustainable fashion qu—, er, duchess.