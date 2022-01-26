Kate Middleton Stuns In Her Latest Leopard Print Ensemble

Every now and then it's nice to get a little reminder that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, really knows how to pull off a look. We're sure you hadn't forgotten, but just in case you had, the duchess has a special talent for transforming everything from the simplest silhouettes to the flashiest patterns into elevated fashion moments. Kate's style choices may have taken a temporary backseat when her sister-in-law Meghan Markle stepped on the scene — there was a moment there when anything Meghan wore immediately sold out of shops — but Kate obviously hasn't lost her edge just yet.

Case in point: Kate recently stepped out in a green, leopard print shirtdress, as reported by the Daily Mail, which very easily could have gone more "Troop Beverly Hills" than "Likely Future Queen." Maybe it's that royalty glow, maybe it's her natural elegance, maybe it's her super-shiny princess hair, but whatever it is, Kate is serving a masterclass in pulling together an on-trend yet also timeless look.