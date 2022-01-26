The Tragic Death Of Melrose Place Actor Morgan Stevens

Morgan Stevens, the famed television actor, died on Wednesday, January 26. He was 70 years old.

The news comes after neighbors realized Stevens had not been around in a few days. From there, insiders told TMZ, neighbors contacted authorities for a wellness check to be done on Stevens — that's when police confirmed they found the actor dead in his kitchen. Authorities believe he died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

Stevens is best known for his work on multiple entertainment projects including "Melrose Place," "Fame," and "A Year in the Life," according to The U.S. Sun. Since his passing, fans of the actor have taken to social media to not only honor Stevens, but to remember his best work. "So sad. My deepest condolences to the family and to all his crew and fans," one fan wrote online. "Awww Mr. Reardon on 'FAME.' I re-watched the whole series twice during early COVID," another wrote. As everyone remembers Stevens, take a look back on how he came to fame.