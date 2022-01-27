Martha Stewart Subtly Takes Ina Garten To Task For Her Pandemic Advice

January is the month many of us lay out our healthy goals for the year with the best of intentions, often knowing we'll break them the first week of February. Reese Witherspoon might be a superior human being and actually stick to her New Year's resolutions, but Ina Garten was more realistic in her approach to 2022. Inspired by a book she got from a friend, titled "Atomic Habits" by James Clear, Witherspoon took to Instagram on January 10 to share the habits she has been working on adding to her routine, including drinking a "large glass of water" first thing in the morning, spending 10 minutes in the morning light, reading a book for at least a half-hour every day, and going to bed by 10 p.m. sans screens.

In the post, the "Big Little Lies" star asked followers to share the habits they wish to implement. Garten promptly responded: "That sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" the "Barefoot Contessa" commented, adding a list of habits she believes is "easier to follow." Hers included drinking more "large cosmos," binge-watching "addictive shows" into the wee hours of the night, staying in bed in the morning playing Sudoku, and spending quality time "safely" with loved ones. "In a pandemic, I do what I can!!!" Garten added.

While many fans related to the chef's candid take, others felt her response unhelpful — including Martha Stewart, who took particular issue with one of Garten's suggestions.