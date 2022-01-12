Ina Garten Has The Perfect Response To Reese Witherspoon's Life Advice
Reese Witherspoon has become a lifestyle icon, and with early and consistent success in acting, has turned her focus to various other business avenues, per She Knows. The "Walk the Line" actor has a clothing line called Draper James, a celebrity book club, a production company that sold for a jaw-dropping amount in 2021, and her very own cookbook. "Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits" reveals Witherspoon's love of food and entertaining, so it is no wonder that other popular culinary personalities are engaging with her content.
Food Network star Ina Garten has a wealth of cooking knowledge, and Witherspoon has even praised the beautiful recipes she makes. In an Instagram video, Witherspoon chatted casually about Thanksgiving, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I sent Jim the most elaborate turkey recipe that Ina Garten made. It was beautiful ... she sautées the onions, and she puts them in here. And she puts prosciutto and then she rolls up. She ties it. Then she sticks in a little sage."
Her animated excitement over the little details of the dish was cut short when she laughed and said, "I just wanna be clear ... I'm never gonna make that." Garten was delighted by the post and responded, "Reese, I love this!!! Come cook with me!! Happy Thanksgiving!" If this sweet foodie back-and-forth moment wasn't enough, the two are at it again, this time Garten serving Witherspoon with a bit of cheekiness.
Ina Garten's daily habits look a little different than Reese Witherspoon's
In a quiet moment before taking her dog Major for a walk, Reese Witherspoon posted to Instagram from her porch to start a conversation with her followers about daily habits. The "Legally Blonde" star received a book from a friend, "Atomic Habits" by James Clear. "It's really about how the habits that you do every single day ... really can change your life." She shared a short list of things she is working on: "1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30 – 60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"
Asking followers about their own tried and true habits, Ina Garten could not resist responding. "To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" The "Barefoot Contessa" star went on to share her formula, which according to her is "easier to follow": "1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love."