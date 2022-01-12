Ina Garten Has The Perfect Response To Reese Witherspoon's Life Advice

Reese Witherspoon has become a lifestyle icon, and with early and consistent success in acting, has turned her focus to various other business avenues, per She Knows. The "Walk the Line" actor has a clothing line called Draper James, a celebrity book club, a production company that sold for a jaw-dropping amount in 2021, and her very own cookbook. "Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits" reveals Witherspoon's love of food and entertaining, so it is no wonder that other popular culinary personalities are engaging with her content.

Food Network star Ina Garten has a wealth of cooking knowledge, and Witherspoon has even praised the beautiful recipes she makes. In an Instagram video, Witherspoon chatted casually about Thanksgiving, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I sent Jim the most elaborate turkey recipe that Ina Garten made. It was beautiful ... she sautées the onions, and she puts them in here. And she puts prosciutto and then she rolls up. She ties it. Then she sticks in a little sage."

Her animated excitement over the little details of the dish was cut short when she laughed and said, "I just wanna be clear ... I'm never gonna make that." Garten was delighted by the post and responded, "Reese, I love this!!! Come cook with me!! Happy Thanksgiving!" If this sweet foodie back-and-forth moment wasn't enough, the two are at it again, this time Garten serving Witherspoon with a bit of cheekiness.