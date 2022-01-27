It's Officially Been Six Years Since Rihanna Released An Album And Fans Are Rattled

Before she was a makeup and lingerie mogul, Rihanna ruled the music industry. In 2012, Rihanna was named the highest-selling digital singles artist of all time, according to Billboard. Her eighth and most recent record "Anti" earned the star even more commercial and critical acclaim. In 2021, the No. 1 album spent 275 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart, making Rihanna the first Black female artist to achieve this accomplishment.

Aside from collaborating on one-off singles with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rihanna went ghost on her solo music career after "Anti" in favor of her other business ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. The "Work" singer's lifestyle brands have launched Rihanna into the upper echelon of entrepreneurs as a billionaire, Forbes reported in 2021. "She's broken through the ceiling ... and that's a bigger deal than having a No. 1 hit," "Fierce: Women in Music" host Lori Majewski told the New York Post. "Now that doesn't mean that she couldn't come back and have a hit: I think if she'd drop a [single] tomorrow, it would be massive. But I don't think she needs it anymore."

While music is no longer Rihanna's top priority, dedicated fans have remained hopeful over the years that she will bless the Rihanna Navy with another LP. As the "Anti" anniversary approaches, though, fan reactions are rattled by the lack of music.