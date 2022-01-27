Dolly Parton Addresses The Infamous Rumor About Her Breasts

Dolly Parton is iconic. That's just a fact. The star is infamous for writing and recording some of the biggest hits in the country music world and far beyond, blessing the airwaves with the likes of hits including "9 To 5" and "Islands In The Stream" (don't forget she wrote "I Will Always Love You," too!) — but it's not just her musical ability that's made her one of the world's biggest stars.

Of course, Parton has carved out her own unique look over the years, so much so that she's become one of the most popular fancy dress costumes ever. The star regularly pokes a little fun at herself for her super glam and over the top look as well, with Parton even confessing that she made a very conscious decision to become the ultimate blonde bombshell because of an, erm, infamous figure from her hometown.

The star joked in October 2020 that she looked like "a clown" when answering some of the most Googled questions about her with WIRED, as she admitted she modelled her look after the "town tramp." The superstar explained, "This woman that used to walk the streets had all this makeup and hair, high heel shoes. I thought she was so beautiful," adding, "that's kinda how I look. But I like to think I'm a little more than that."

And so much more than that she is, but that doesn't mean her iconic look has raised some questions about her assets over the years.