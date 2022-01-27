Rachel Zegler Makes Her Stance On The Ansel Elgort Allegations Clear

This article contains discussion of sexual assault.

In June 2020, a woman named Gabby posted claims of sexual assault to Twitter, specifically accusing a 20-year-old Ansel Elgort of assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17, according to USA Today. The note she shared on her since-deleted Twitter account explained that she was coming forward to "finally heal" and claimed knowing she is "not alone and he's done this to other girls." Elgort has denied these reports.

The connection started when Gabby DM'd the "Baby Driver" actor, sharing that she would be turning 17. She got access to his private snapchat account and he allegedly asked her for nude photos. In regards to the assault accusation, she wrote, per The Wrap, "instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain ... the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in.'" She continued, "I didn't tell anyone because he said it could 'ruin his career.'"

Elgort quickly responded in a since-deleted Instagram statement, sharing his "distress" over the accusations. "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings, but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone." News on the matter has been fairly quiet, but with the release of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" in December, his co-stars, including Rachel Zegler, the Maria to his Tony, have been asked to comment.