Melania Trump Faces Some Bad News With Her Controversial Hat Auction

Melania Trump ran into quite a hassle when trying to auction off a set of collector's items from her Head of State collection. It's an interesting, if not surprising way for Melania to return public life, but perhaps not so much so for the very hands-off former first lady. The Head of State collection, according to People, included an "iconic white millinery masterpiece" created by French American Designer Hervé Pierre, a watercolor painting on paper of the former first lady, created by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and an exclusive digital NFT with motion, also by Coulon.

Both the watercolor painting and the NFT showcased the former first lady wearing the wide-brimmed white hat that was the centerpiece of the auction. The auction, which was advertised as "on-line" only; was to be done only in SOL, a type of cryptocurrency on the Solana Platform, People reported. A starting bid of $250,000 worth of SOL made the auction seem potentially profitable for both Mrs. Trump and the charities she decided would benefit as part of the auction.

Melania's life since leaving the White House has been pretty low-key, but her recent two-week Head of State auction suffered from the SOL currency-only inclusion.